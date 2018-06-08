

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday as trade tensions persisted ahead of the Group of Seven summit and investors awaited cues from the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings next week.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 1.3 percent at 12,646 in opening deals after losing 0.2 percent the previous day.



Deutsche Bank shares dropped 1.5 percent. The German bank's Chairman Paul Achleitner has spoken with top shareholders about merging with Commerzbank as Germany's largest lender struggles with its turnaround plan, the Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Rival Commerzbank tumbled 2.5 percent.



In economic news, German industrial production decreased unexpectedly in April, data from Destatis revealed. Industrial output dropped 1 percent month-on-month in April, reversing a revised 1.7 percent rise in March. Output was forecast to grow 0.3 percent.



Another report showed that Germany's exports dropped in April, while imports expanded after falling for three straight months.



