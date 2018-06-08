Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Statement re: Share Price Movement 08-Jun-2018 / 10:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 June 2018 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Statement re: Share Price Movement Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), notes the speculation regarding a new product solution between Thales Group and Device Authority ("DA"), the IoT security business in which Tern has a 56.8% holding. Tern understands that DA is in discussions with Thales Group regarding a new product solution but these discussions are yet to be concluded and no official launch has been made. Further announcements will be made as and when appropriate. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 **ENDS** Enquiries Tern Plc Via Redleaf Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne WH Ireland Tel: 0117 945 3470 (NOMAD and joint broker) Mike Coe/Ed Allsopp Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Francis North Redleaf Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Fiona Norman ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: SPM TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 5628 EQS News ID: 693789 End of Announcement EQS News Service

