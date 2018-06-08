Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Findel (FDL) 08-Jun-2018 / 10:18 GMT/BST London, UK, 8 June 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Findel (FDL)* Findel (FDL) is seeing outstanding success with its online-led value retail strategy. FY18's 21% PBT growth includes a strong Black Friday and Christmas campaign. However, underlying independent market share growth puts FDL on the right side of a difficult sector. Also, considering that customer redress has been bottomed out, Education has been stabilised and that core net bank debt (excluding receivables-related debt) is close to net positive, most of the negatives in the investment case have been removed. FDL appears to have turned the corner and our revised valuation suggests significant valuation headroom. In our view, despite the recent share price rise, a FY19e P/E of 9.9x, does not yet fully recognise FDL's independent growth characteristics or the effective removal of the negatives in its investment case. Our revised valuation approach uses two metrics: a DCF projection to value on the longer-term income stream; and relative valuations to price growth among peer retailers. The first values the shares at 401p, the second at 455p. We therefore define a blended valuation of 428p, implying an unstretched FY19e P/E of 15.5x and EV/EBITDA of 8.5x. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Paul Hickman, +44 (0)20 3681 2501 Kate Heseltine, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Consumer@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 693795 08-Jun-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c0899781160ca9f7829eb8306a585b89&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=693795&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 08, 2018 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)