

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



8(th )June 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors In accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 3.1.4, the Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 7(th) June 2018 that Benoit Durteste, a Director of the Company, sold 188,706 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1160 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons holds a total of 479,265 shares, 0.17% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



