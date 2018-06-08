The "Spain & Portugal Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food Beverage, Healthcare, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online), Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the water purifiers market to surpass $650 million by 2023, on the back of rising demand for water purifiers in industrial set-ups and commercial complexes.

Moreover, increasing involvement of public administrative bodies in implementation of jurisdiction related to discharge of wastewater is boosting the sales of industrial water purification systems, especially in Spain. Additionally, rising water scarcity due to contamination of fresh water bodies is further stimulating the adoption of water purifiers across Spain Portugal.

Growing cognizance regarding rental water purifiers and online sales platforms is further expected to foster the demand for water purifiers in Spain Portugal in the coming years.

The report discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Spain Portugal:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share Forecast

Segmental Analysis By Type (POU POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Food Beverage, Healthcare, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Companies Mentioned

Veolia Espaa

BWT Iberica SA

Puricom Europe

Pollet Water Group (PWG)

Hidro Water SL

Culligan Espaa

Compaa Europea del Agua SA

AZUD Group

Waterlogic ESPAA

Wasserlab

Key Topics Covered

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer

5. Spain and Portugal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6. Spain and Portugal POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7. Spain and Portugal POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8. Spain and Portugal Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9. Spain and Portugal Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10. Spain and Portugal Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

11. Spain and Portugal Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook

12. Spain and Portugal Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook

13. Spain and Portugal Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook

14. Spain and Portugal Food Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook

15. Market Dynamics

16. Market Trends Developments

17. Price Point Analysis

18. Value Chain Profitability Analysis

19. Policy Regulatory Landscape

20. Trade Dynamics

21. Economic Profile

22. Competitive Landscape

23. Strategic Recommendations

