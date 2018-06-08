City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 07-June-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 188.55p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 07-June-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.56p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.64m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528