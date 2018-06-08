BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 7 June 2018 were: 469.50c per share (US cents) - Capital only 349.87p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only 470.53c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD 350.64p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value. 3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.