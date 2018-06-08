Representations by big beasts of global PV win only a partial concession from the authorities in Beijing, with officials agreeing to honor FIT payments for any ground mount projects connected during the next three weeks.Lobbying attempts by the world's big solar players to attempt to persuade the Chinese government to soften its move to curtail solar deployment met with only marginal success this week. The Chinese authorities announced a week ago an immediate halt to further subsidized ground-mount projects this year, as well as introducing a 10 GW cap - which analysts believe may already have ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...