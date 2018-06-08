Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 07-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.60p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.35p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 407.33p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---