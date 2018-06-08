Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 07-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2044.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 2062.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1995.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 2013.69p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---