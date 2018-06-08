COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Rentenbank EUR1.75bn 0.05% 2023
PR Newswire
London, June 8
Post-Stabilisation Notice
8th June 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
€ 1,750,000,000 0.05% Notes due 2023
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's MTN Programme
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1835983922
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,750,000,000
|Description:
|0.05 % Notes due 2023
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Goldman Sachs International
NatwestMarkets
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.