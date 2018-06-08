AIM-quoted exploration company Papua Mining has confirmed several large gold targets at its Marengo gold and copper project in Australia after a recently completed dipole geophysics survey at the site. The survey at the Queensland site defined linear and quasi-linear IP and resistivity anomalies at One Mile Mountain, which Papua highlighted could be related to high-grade gold zones sitting on the edge of a deeper porphyry system. Papua said the IP chargeability and resistivity anomalies formed a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...