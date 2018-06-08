The US is at the centre of erupting drama across emerging markets this week, with Brazil's and Mexico's stock markets and currencies crashing, India unexpectedly hiking interest rates and Turkey tightening policy for the third time in less than two months. Brazil's stock market dropped 3% yesterday and was at one point down over 6%, with bond market trading halted as the benchmark three-year bond yield soared past 10%, and the currency fell 3.3% over the week to a two-year low. Mexican assets ...

