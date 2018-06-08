The following information is based on the press release from Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank) published on June 8, 2018 and may be subject to change. The Board of Jyske Bank has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled on July 3, 2018, approves an extra distribution of DKK 5.89 per share. The Ex-date is not yet decided. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Jyske Bank (JYSK). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682475