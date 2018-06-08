The online retailer Amazon is destroying massive amounts of as-new and returned goods in Germany.

German national weekly WirtschaftsWoche and German public national broadcaster ZDF's program on current affairs, Frontal 21, report that online retailer Amazon is destroying massive amounts of as-new and returned goods in Germany.

Internal product lists, photos and interviews with employees confirm that a wide range of products including refrigerators, dishwashers, washing machines, mobile phones, tablets, mattresses and furniture are being disposed of. One Amazon employee revealed she had destroyed goods worth tens of thousands of Euros on a daily basis. Several employees have unanimously criticized the fact that Amazon gets rid of not only unusable products, but also of perfectly good ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...