COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Hamburger Sparkasse EUR 5yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Hamburger Sparkasse EUR 5yr

PR Newswire

London, June 8

Post-Stabilisation Notice

8th June 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Hamburger Sparkasse AG

€ 500,000,000 0.20% Hypothekenpfandbrief due 2023

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Hamburger Sparkasse AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000A2LQQ01
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:0.20% Notes due 12 June 2023
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
Dekabank
Hamburger Sparkasse
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


