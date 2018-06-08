COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Hamburger Sparkasse EUR 5yr
London, June 8
8th June 2018
Hamburger Sparkasse AG
€ 500,000,000 0.20% Hypothekenpfandbrief due 2023
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Hamburger Sparkasse AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQQ01
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 500,000,000
|Description:
|0.20% Notes due 12 June 2023
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Bayerische Landesbank
Dekabank
Hamburger Sparkasse
Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
