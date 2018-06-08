Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration
London, June 8
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
8 June 2018
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date21 June 2018
Record Date22 June 2018
Payment Date13 July 2018
Dividend per Share 0.034155 pounds per share (Sterling)
For further information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
James Machon
+44 (0) 1481 745212
N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Lauren Kettle - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com