Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

8 June 2018



Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.



Re: Dividend Announcement



The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date21 June 2018

Record Date22 June 2018

Payment Date13 July 2018

Dividend per Share 0.034155 pounds per share (Sterling)





For further information please contact:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

James Machon

+44 (0) 1481 745212



N+1 Singer

James Maxwell/Lauren Kettle - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000





Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com