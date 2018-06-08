Study from Imperial College Health Partners Demonstrates Substantial Economic and Quality of Life Benefits of UroLift System Over Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

NeoTract, a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) focused on addressing unmet needs in the field of urology, today announced the results of an independent analysis measuring costs and patient outcomes of the UroLift System compared to transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP). The study demonstrated that replacing the current standard of care for men suffering symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with the UroLift System could save the National Health System (NHS) approximately £27 million in costs associated with post-surgical complications.

The study, conducted by Imperial College Health Partners, also showed significant quality of life benefits for men treated with the UroLift System when compared to those treated with TURP. Unlike TURP, the UroLift System does not involve any cutting or removal of tissue and typically does not require general anesthesia, post-operative catheterization, or overnight hospitalization. On average, the hospitalization for men undergoing TURP is 2.7 days1. The UroLift System is the only minimally invasive treatment option for BPH that has been shown to provide rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without inducing sustained sexual dysfunction.2

More than two million men have been diagnosed with BPH in the United Kingdom3, yet fewer than two percent elect to have surgery.4 Approximately 15,000 TURP procedures are performed across England and Wales each year for the treatment of BPH.5

"The data analysis from this study sheds new light on the potential cost savings and improved patient outcomes associated with the prostatic urethral lift treatment," said co-author Mr. Oliver Kayes of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. "Post surgery complications including urinary tract infections and blood transfusions are expensive complications of TURP and burdensome to men. The UroLift System offers men a new minimally invasive option that reduces the occurrence of these unpleasant side effects."

"The UroLift System has a demonstrated record of success among patients, their physicians, and payers in the United States as demonstrated by the recent addition of the prostatic urethral lift treatment into the American Urological Association's new guidelines on the effective management of BPH," said Dave Amerson, president of the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit. "We are pleased to see this independent analysis highlighting the economic benefits to the NHS and improved quality of life British men may experience with the UroLift System treatment."

The analysis was recognized as the Best General Poster Research Presentation at the 2018 International Society For Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research annual meeting.

About the UroLift System

The FDA-cleared UroLift System is a proven, minimally invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The UroLift permanent implants, delivered during a minimally invasive transurethral outpatient procedure, relieve prostate obstruction and open the urethra directly without cutting, heating, or removing prostate tissue. Clinical data from a pivotal 206-patient randomized controlled study showed that patients with enlarged prostate receiving UroLift implants reported rapid and durable symptomatic and urinary flow rate improvement without compromising sexual function. Patients also experienced a significant improvement in quality of life. Nearly 60,000 men have been treated with the UroLift System in the U.S. Most common adverse events reported include hematuria, dysuria, micturition urgency, pelvic pain, and urge incontinence. Most symptoms were mild to moderate in severity and resolved within two to four weeks after the procedure. The UroLift System is available in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Interventional Urology

Neotract is now the Teleflex Interventional Urology business unit, dedicated to developing innovative, minimally invasive and clinically effective devices that address unmet needs in the field of urology. Our initial focus is on improving the standard of care for patients with BPH using the UroLift System, a minimally invasive permanent implant system that treats symptoms while preserving normal sexual function. Learn more at www.UroLift.com.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit www.teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch, UroLift and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

1 https://imperialcollegehealthpartners.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Neotract_ISPOR_v7-2.pdf

2 No instances of new, sustained erectile or ejaculatory dysfunction McVary; Roehrborn, J Urology 2013 LIFT Study.

3 Trueman, BJU Intl 1999; 83: 410-415

4 van Exel, NJA et al., Eur Urol 2006; 49: 92-102

5 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/mtg23/documents/the-turis-system-for-transurethral-resection-of-the-prostate-final-scope2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005140/en/

Contacts:

For Teleflex Incorporated:

Jake Elguicze, 610-948-2836

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

or

Media:

Nicole Osmer, 650-454-0505

nicole@healthandcommerce.com