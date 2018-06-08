JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

8 June 2018

JZ Capital Partners Limited (the Company) announces that, further to the announcement made by the Company today, it has now made the off-market purchases of 4,878 ordinary shares from David W. Zalaznick, John (Jay) W. Jordan II and Edgewater Growth Capital Partners pursuant to and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Incorporation. The off-market purchases were made as a consequence of the Company having yesterday purchased 5,500 ordinary shares via on-market purchases on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Both the off-market purchases and the on-market purchases were executed at a price of 471.82 pence per share.

Accordingly, the Company has now purchased a total of 10,378 ordinary shares at a price of 471.82 pence per share. The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased shares and so, following the purchases, the Company has 83,670,716 ordinary shares in issue. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

http://www.jzcp.com/investor-relations



For further information:

David Zalaznick +1 212 485 9410

Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc. dzalaznick@jzadvisersinc.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Guernsey_Board_Relationship_Team@ntrs.com

Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary

