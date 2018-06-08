Autolus Therapeutics Limited (to be reorganised as Autolus Therapeutics plc) ("Autolus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it has begun the roadshow for its initial public offering in the United States of up to 7,812,500 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing 7,812,500 ordinary shares. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per ADS, before underwriting discounts and commissions, which would result in an approximate total offering size of between $117.2 million and $132.8 million. Autolus also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,171,875 ADSs at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All ADSs to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by Autolus. Autolus has applied to list its ADSs on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "AUTL."

Goldman Sachs Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and William Blair Company, L.L.C. are acting as lead managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering can be obtained from either of the joint book-running managers for the offering, Goldman Sachs Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 1 877 547 6340, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Autolus

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognise cancer cells, break down their defence mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with regard to Autolus' proposed securities offering. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the proposed securities offering discussed above will be consummated on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Autolus, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in Autolus' filings with the SEC. Autolus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

