Autolus Therapeutics Limited (to be reorganised as Autolus Therapeutics plc) ("Autolus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it is appointing Linda Bain to the Autolus board of directors (the "Board") effective prior to the closing of Autolus' planned initial public offering.

Dr. Christian Itin, Autolus' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Linda to the Board. Linda has highly relevant expertise in finance and operations and broad executive experience in growth-stage biopharma companies. We are looking forward to working with Linda and believe she will be an invaluable resource to Autolus as we progress our programmed T cell therapies through development and towards commercialisation."

Linda Bain said:

"It is an exciting time at Autolus. I look forward to working with the experienced management team and other Board members to realise the full potential of Autolus' proprietary technology and as we strive to become one of the world's leading programmed T cell companies."

Linda is a seasoned business executive with over 20 years of finance and audit experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. She currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a privately held company in the emerging field of exosome therapeutics. Prior to this, she was chief financial officer and treasurer at Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. from April 2014 until November 2015. She previously served as chief accounting officer and vice president of finance and business operations from October 2011 to March 2014 at bluebird bio, Inc., and as treasurer from June 2013 to March 2014. Linda has held senior roles at Genzyme Corporation, including most recently vice president of finance. Earlier in her career, she served in senior finance roles at Fidelity Investments and AstraZeneca plc and as an auditor at Deloitte Touche.

Linda received her B.S in Accounting and Business Administration and an Honors Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of the Free State, South Africa. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

About Autolus

Autolus is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognise cancer cells, break down their defence mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours.

For further information, please visit the company's website at: www.autolus.com

