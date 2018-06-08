Autolus Therapeutics Limited (to be reorganised as Autolus Therapeutics plc) ("Autolus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced the appointment of Andrew J. Oakley as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective prior to the closing of Autolus' planned initial public offering.

Dr. Christian Itin, Autolus' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Autolus. Andrew brings a wealth of international finance experience to Autolus, having been a CFO for public life science companies for more than 15 years. His proven ability to successfully manage growth is an excellent fit for Autolus and our drive to unlock the potential of T cell therapies in oncology."

Andrew Oakley said:

"I am excited to join Autolus as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at this transformational stage in the company's development. Autolus aims to be a leading global programmed T cell therapy company and I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we progress our programmed T cell therapies through development and towards commercialisation."

Andrew joins Autolus from Sosei Group Corporation where he served as its executive vice president and chief financial officer since February 2017. Prior to that, he served as chief financial officer, company secretary and executive board member of Vectura Group plc from January 2015 to June 2016, as chief financial officer of NovImmune SA from March 2014 to November 2014 and as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd from January 2003 to August 2013. He has also held a senior finance role at Accenture, executive leadership positions in major multinational building material companies, and has spent several years as an equity analyst with banks in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Macquarie University and an MBA from London Business School and has been a Member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants since 1987.

About Autolus

Autolus is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognise cancer cells, break down their defence mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours.

For further information, please visit the company's website at: www.autolus.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005270/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

Susan A. Noonan

212 966 3650

susan@sanoonan.com

or

Media Contact

JW Communications

Julia Wilson

+44 (0)7818 430877

juliawilsonuk@gmail.com