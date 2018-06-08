

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices increased for the first time in three months in May, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in May, after remaining flat in the previous month.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 0.6 percent annually in May and transport costs grew by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent from April, when it rose by 0.9 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased 0.8 percent yearly in May, faster than April's 0.5 percent gain. Month-on-month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent.



