An Insight Into Flexible Office Space in London and the UK with Domain Office Search

Domain Office Search is a commercial real estate agency which helps businesses to find flexible office space across London and the UK. Domain is privately owned, by James and Steve, who have strong backgrounds in flexible commercial property. Their focus, and that of their team, is to provide flexible workspace solutions to start-ups, growing SMEs and established corporates, with a specific zoom on London and the UK at present.

It's clear the way we work is changing. People are working more flexibly, both in terms of geography and hours, with technology playing a key part in keeping them connected wherever they are. Brexit fears and challenges are also morphing the office real estate market, but the builders haven't stopped constructing new and modern serviced and managed offices. If anything, the sector is in the midst of a boom period.

In terms of office space in London, the choice of styles and location are vast. What makes the team at Domain able to help you is coverage of the whole market and a willingness to help get into the detail of each requirement and find the right options for their clients. Whether one is considering serviced offices in London or office space across any towns in the UK, the demand for flexible workspaces is increasing.

Here are some clients that Domain have helped find their perfect space: Liam from a well-known multinational banking and financial services company says, "Domain were easy to work with and they certainly know their stuff". "Happy to say, we found and secured our new office within two weeks!", says Christina from a global recruitment company with a 6000-strong customer base. Whether it's east, west, north, south or office space in central London, now is the time to secure the right office space.

According to James, Co-founder at Domain, "We're very proud to be representing some innovative, creative flexible workspaces as they represent the future of how we all work. How fast new and existing companies jump on this trend is a different story, however we have seen patterns immerge that indicate people, technology, employee well-being and the workplace design are inter-related, and in that sense, we can see companies tapping into flexible working and enabling their staff to be more productive and happier." He also adds that London is a very vibrant place and even in a post-Brexit environment, London will still operate more or less in the same style, no matter what happens - that is why so many international companies favour London, due to its unwavering and progressive characteristics.

"Co-working and hot desking are proving to be popular when companies are conducting their office search," says Steve, the other co-founder of Domain. He also adds that nowadays companies no longer need leased offices with complex long-term arrangements, as there are many serviced office providers who offer a combination of serviced and managed office space.

Steve adds, "For a long time the only options for companies were long-term traditional leases or fairly standard services offices - nowadays, businesses have the choice of many styles to suit their culture and larger requirements to secure self-contained space, designed to their specifications, from a serviced office provider who will manage the whole process and deliver everything for the client rolled into one single monthly invoice."

Domain firmly believes that companies should be applying sound logic and reasoning with how their workforce can work at different locations when it comes to flexible working, and also believes that flexible workspaces are becoming more affordable and reachable to SMEs, due to the high level of choice in the marketplace. Domain Office Search is based in the heart of London, at Kingsland Road, Shoreditch.

