The project is being developed by Solarcentury and Encavis, who are working on what they claim is the "largest [PV] farm" in the Netherlands, near the city of Eindhoven.A 44 MW solar farm will be developed in the Netherlands by Encavis AG and Solarcentury. The Nyrstar project will bring Encavis' generation capacity to 100 MW in the Dutch market, almost doubling its capacity. The project is the first developed under partnership between the two companies. Encavis and Solarcentury joined forces to boost solar output in the Netherlands, and are aiming for 1.1 GW by widening their partnership over ...

