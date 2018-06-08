REXEL GERMANY ACCELERATES ITS TRANSFORMATION AND SIGNS A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH SIEMENS

In line with its strategy aiming at actively managing its portfolio to focus on the most attractive geographies and businesses, Rexel announces two new steps to accelerate the transformation of its activities in Germany, focusing on its profitable industrial business and signing an agreement with Siemens for joint initiatives in the industrial end-market.

In a first step, Rexel Germany initiated discussions today with the works council to refocus the country's activities and position the company as a national industry specialist and regional provider of electrical products for contractors and installers.

The actions will ensure the company's sustainability and strengthen its capacity to innovate in its areas of digital expertise. Rexel Germany will further invest in the development of innovative services with an emphasis on product and part supply, maintenance and performance optimization.

Measures include the closure of 17 sales offices, the rationalization of the logistics organization and workforce reduction. These measures are part of Rexel Group's efforts to enhance the efficiency of its businesses in Europe.

At the same time, Rexel is accelerating its development in the industrial end-market with the development of a platform that will focus on digital services and solutions for Iot based processes as well as the signature of an agreement with Siemens to develop joint initiatives:

Rexel Industrial Solutions GmbH, the newly-created incubator, will become a member of the global user organization Mindsphere world;

Rexel will collaborate with Siemens in additive manufacturing;

Rexel will support the principles of the "Charter of Trust" cybersecurity initiative initiated by Siemens.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group's sales were €13.3 billion in 2017.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext Vigeo Eiris Eurozone 120 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR).

For more information, visit Rexel's web site at www.rexel.com (http://www.rexel.com/)

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com (mailto:ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com) Florence MEILHAC +33 1 42 85 57 61 florence.meilhac@rexel.com (mailto:florence.meilhac@rexel.com)

PRESS

Elsa LAVERSANNE +33 1 42 85 58 08 elsa.laversanne@rexel.com (mailto:elsa.laversanne@rexel.com) Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:tkamm@brunswickgroup.com)





PR Rexel Germany (http://hugin.info/143564/R/2198197/852164.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: REXEL via Globenewswire

