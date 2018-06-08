

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to the highest level in six months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 2.0 percent increase in April. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Transport costs grew 3.7 percent annually in May and clothing and footwear prices went up by 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent from April, when it gained by 0.2 percent.



