

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus exceeded the official estimate in May, the National Debt Office reported Friday.



The central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 50.6 billion compared to the forecast of SEK 47.2 billion.



The central government's primary balance was SEK 6.8 billion higher than forecast. Meanwhile, tax income was approximately SEK 1 billion lower than forecast.



Data showed that interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.2 billion higher than forecast.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of May 2018, central government payments showed a surplus of SEK 88.1 billion.



