

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO), Airbus and Investissement Québec said on Friday that they have agreed to close the C Series partnership on July 1, 2018. Bombardier said the combination of innovative C Series aircraft would help focus on capturing growth opportunities across the portfolio and delivering remaining turnaround plan objectives.



Upon the closing, Bombardier will de-consolidate C Series financial results. Further, it will withdraw its full year guidance for its Commercial Aircraft segment. Bombardier reaffirmed its regional aircraft delivery guidance of approximately 35 aircraft for 2018 and expects to provide updated 2018 segment guidance for revenue and EBIT when it announces second quarter results on August 2, 2018.



The aircraft manufacturer said closing ahead of schedule will result in expected revenues for 2018 in a range of $16.5 billion to $17 billion, as C Series revenues. Full year consolidated EBIT for Bombardier Inc. is expected to increase to a range of $900 million to $1.0 billion as C Series program results will no longer be fully recognized after closing.



