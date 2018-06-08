

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) announced the appointment of Hans Vestberg to succeed Lowell McAdam as CEO, effective August 1, 2018. Vestberg is serving as the company's Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer since April 2017.



Before joining Verizon, Vestberg served for six years as President and CEO of Ericsson, a multinational networking and telecommunications equipment and services company based in Sweden.



McAdam will serve as Executive Chairman through his retirement from the company at year-end and will become Non-Executive Chairman thereafter. McAdam was named CEO on August 1, 2011, and Chairman on January 1, 2012.



