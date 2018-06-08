

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, preliminary data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Friday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 1.9 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.2 percent rise in March.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 2.4 percent annually in April and electricity output rose by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production registered a decline of 6.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 5.3 percent from March, when it expanded by 6.1 percent.



