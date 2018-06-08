Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Worth 7.74 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market by Substrate (Nonwoven, Vinyl, Paper, Others), by Printing Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography), by End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential, Automotive & Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 7.74 Billion by 2023. The Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2018 to USD 7.74 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 25.0%. The market is projected to witness significant growth in the next few years with the increasing demand for new constructions all over the world due to rapid urbanization and industrialization with large-scale investments in the industrial and infrastructural sectors. Growing construction activities in emerging economies and demand for interior decoration have subsequently created growth opportunities for the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 94 market data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 119 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market-81489419.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The residential segment, by end-use sector, is projected to gain maximum traction during the forecast period.

The residential segment dominated the market in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector over the next five years. As a result of the rising urbanization and industrialization, the demand for aesthetically appealing interior decoration is also growing. This market is driven by the surge in demand for new constructions across the world. Increasing public and private investment in the infrastructure sector in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and South America are drivers for the growth of this market as well.

Get PDF Brochure @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=81489419

Nonwoven to be the fastest-growing segment in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market, in terms of value.

The nonwoven segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its wide range of benefits such as tear-resistance, washability, breathability; and less installation and removal time. Moreover, these wallpapers do not shrink when dry, are lightweight and flexible. The above properties enable them for use in high traffic areas such as kitchen, bathrooms, and hallways.

The Asia Pacific region constitutes the largest share in the Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market.

Asia Pacific contributes a major market share in the global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market. Increasing industrialization, as well as growing population in China, Indonesia, and India, are experiencing high demand for residential and non-residential constructions. Asia Pacific is the hub of foreign investment and the residential & non-residential construction sectors, largely due to the low-cost labor and cheap availability of land. Also, the growing middle-class population and the rising standard of living will increase the demand for new houses, which will further boost the demand for digitally printed wallpaper in the construction industry.

The global market for the digitally printed wallpaper is dominated by players such as A.S. Création Tapeten (Germany), Muraspec Decorative Solutions (UK), Tapetenfabrik Gebr, Rasch GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Graham & Brown (England), MX Display (UK), Flavor Paper US), 4walls (US), Peggy-Betty Designs (UK), The Printed Wallpaper Company (UK), Hollywood Monster (UK), and Great Wall Custom Coverings (US).

Know more about Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market-81489419.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog: http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets