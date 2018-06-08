

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German mail and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) announced Friday a suite of measures to sustainably secure the further earnings growth in the Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) division.



As part of its initiative towards positive earnings development for the PeP division in 2019 and 2020, the company mainly targets further improvement in productivity, reduction in indirect cost and yield management.



The company projects annual operating investment budget of 100 to 150 million euros to continuously enhance productivity and service quality.



It lowered PeP division EBIT guidance for 2018 to 1.1 billion euros, excluding 500 million euros in one-off charges.



Group 2018 EBIT guidance also lowered to around 3.2 billion euros, with PeP division likely to contribute around 600 million euros and DHL divisions still expected to contribute around 3.0 billion euros.



Previously, Group 2018 EBIT was expected to be around 4.15 billion euros, with PeP division contributing around 1.5 billion euros.



The company said it is confident of reaching its strategic and financial targets for 2020. Group EBIT is still expected to reach more than 5.0 billion euros, with PeP division likely to contribute around 1.7 billion euros and DHL divisions likely to contribute around 3.7 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX