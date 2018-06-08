BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Correction - Issue of Shares on 7 June updated allotment date

Further to the announcement on 7 June 2018 that 500,000 new ordinary shares of 1 cent each for cash had been issued, at a price of 156.00 pence per share, these shares have been allotted early and the Company's share capital will increase to include these shares with effect from 8 June 2018 and not 11 June 2018 as previously disclosed.

Following this issue of shares, the total number of ordinary shares that the Company will have in issue (with effect from 8 June 2018) will be 195,491,108. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

8 June 2018

