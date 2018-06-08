

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's foreign trade gap narrowed in March from a year ago, preliminary figures from Statistics Austria showed Friday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 0.48 billion in March from EUR 0.56 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports and climbed by 5.4 percent and 4.5 percent respectively in March from a year earlier.



During the first quarter, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 0.87 billion versus EUR 1.87 billion shortfall the same period of 2017.



