London stocks were still firmly in the red by midday on Friday as investors adopted a risk-off strategy ahead of what could be a heated G7 summit in Canada. The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% to 7,656.31, while the pound was 0.2% lower against the dollar at 1.3394 and 0.3% firmer versus the euro at 1.1410. Investors are expecting US President Trump to find himself isolated from other leaders at the Quebec summit. French President Emmanuel Macron has already warned that he won't sign the traditional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...