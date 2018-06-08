Office space provider IWG is still in talks with private equity groups Starwood Capital and TDR Capital and has extended the deadline for them to make an offer or walk away. Under UK takeover panel rules, the suitors had until the end of play on Friday to announce a firm offer or drop their interest. However, the deadline has now been extended to 29 June. "A further announcement will be made when appropriate. There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the ...

