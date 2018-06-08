Neil Barry, the compliance chief of London-based bank Standard Chartered is set to leave the firm with immediate effect following an internal investigation into his behaviour. Standard's investigation concluded that Barry's "managerial style, behaviour and language towards some of his colleagues was inappropriate", but noted that it "fell short of warranting his dismissal." Barry has expressed regret for his actions, according to a memo seen by Reuters; however, he was not immediately available ...

