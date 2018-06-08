Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that it is now a member of the Canada China Business Council (https://ccbc.com).

About Canada China Business Council:

The Canada China Business Council (CCBC) is a truly bilateral non-profit organization with six offices in both Canada and China. Founded in 1978, CCBC has been the leading voice of Canadian businesses in China for 40 years and provides the knowledge and connections they need to succeed in China and Canada. CCBC members include some of the largest and best-known Canadian and Chinese firms, as well as small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and non-profit organizations from a wide range of sectors, including financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, natural resources, ICT, public sector, and education. In addition to its focused and practical services, CCBC is the voice of the Canadian business community on issues affecting Canada-China business, trade, and investment. For more information: https://ccbc.com

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is an IT portfolio management company whose mission is to assemble, finance and manage a portfolio of promising companies and assets in some of the fastest-growing tech sectors in China, including fintech, e-commerce and cloud-computing. Peak provides a bridge for North American investors who wish to participate in the continued digitization of China's industrial sectors through the latest advancements in technology. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

