OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:15 am ET Friday, Canada mortgage and housing Corp. releases Canada housing starts for May. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie rose against the greenback, the euro and the aussie, it held steady against the yen.



The loonie was worth 84.24 against the yen, 1.2994 against the greenback, 0.9857 against the aussie and 1.5269 against the euro as of 8:10 am ET.



