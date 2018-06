CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Canada housing starts for May at 8:15 am ET Friday, the loonie inched up against its major counterparts.



The loonie was trading at 84.29 against the yen, 1.2987 against the greenback, 0.9853 against the aussie and 1.5263 against the euro around 8:17 am ET.



At 8:30 am ET, Canada jobs data for May is due. The economy is expected to add 22,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate is seen steady at 5.8 percent.



