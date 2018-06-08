Yourtyres.co.uk has presented new features of the online shop at The Tire Cologne: the tyre advisor and mixed-tyre search.

The focus of the trade fair presence included the partnership-based trading model, the benefits as a B2B customer of Yourtyres.co.uk and the opportunities for cooperation as a service partner.

Andreas Faulstich, head of Delticom B2B, gave a lecture on the successful combination of online and offline worlds in the tyre trade within the context of the trade fair stage programme "Digital Reality".

Just in time for The Tire Cologne, Yourtyres.co.uk has integrated two useful new functions with the "virtual tyre advisor" and mixed-tyre search and presented them at the trade fair for the first time:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005343/en/

The team of Yourtyres.co.uk has presented new features of the online shop at The Tire Cologne (Photo: Business Wire)

The Yourtyres.co.uk virtual tyre advisor is a useful supplement to the already-proven sales view. In this mode, the shop displays end-customer prices based on the cost price plus the individually adjustable dealer margin. Thus, the correct products can simply be selected together during the customer conversation, viewed and ordered immediately. The virtual tyre advisor now additionally facilitates the consultation for dealers and workshops by using a handful of questions to determine the driving behaviour and individual preferences of the customer: by providing the desired price and quality class, the annual mileage, and other categories, it determines a preselection of appropriate tyres.

Mixed-tyre search: Another new function of Yourtyres.co.uk is also the mixed-tyre search. From now on, the appropriate product combinations for customers requiring tyres with different dimensions at the front and rear axle can also be found quickly and easily.

A further focus of the trade fair appearance was the service partner concept from Yourtyres.co.uk: as an assembly workshop for tyres purchased by end customers online, B2B customers can participate in the growing e-commerce trend and tap into new customer groups: For every tyre purchase in Delticom's online shops, such as Mytyres.co.uk or Tirendo.co.uk, the partners are recommended for assembly. This brings customers into the store and offers an opportunity for follow-up business.

In his lecture within the framework of the stage programme "Digital Reality", Andreas Faulstich, head of Delticom B2B, focused on the crux of the Yourtyres.co.uk trading model: the mutually beneficial combination of online and offline worlds in times of digitisation and the increasing mobility of society. It would thus be possible for car dealerships to set up their business model in a future-proof way without having to give up their independence.

Andreas Faulstich concluded: "We are very satisfied with the outcome of the trade fair. We were able to win over many visitors to our concepts during numerous positive conversations about the future of the tyre trade. We are also certain to succeed in this regard at REIFEN/automechanika in September in Frankfurt, where we will also be present with a stand."

About Yourtyres.co.uk

Yourtyres.co.uk is the exclusive online store from Delticom AG for workshops, retailers, wholesalers, tyre fitters/service stations and car accessories. With over 15 years' expertise in the online tyre business, the Yourtyres.co.uk specialist B2B team offers its clients a spectacular range of car and motorbike tyres of all brands and dimensions for all types of vehicles, tyres for light trucks, trucks and buses, custom tyres, complete wheel sets, car spare parts and accessories, engine oil and batteries. In addition to favourable purchasing conditions, retail clients benefit from the online shop's time-saving tyre search function, high availability, reliable delivery thanks to in-house warehouses, as well as a simple registration process with no hidden costs from the very first tyre.

Information about the company: www.delti.com

Tyre tests: www.tyretest.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005343/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

insignis Agentur für

Kommunikation GmbH (GPRA)

Henning Jahns

Tel.: +49 (0)511 1322 1414

Fax: +49 (0)511 1322 1499

delticom@insignis.de

or

Delticom AG

Anne Lena Peters

Tel.: +49 (0)511 936 348 909

Fax: +49 (0)511 936 348 301

anne.lena.peters@delti.com