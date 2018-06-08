Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2018) - Southeast Asia Mining Corporation is pleased to announce that it has amended its articles of incorporation to change its name to Veta Resources Inc. ("Veta" or the "Company") and to consolidate its common shares on a 1 for 10 basis. The name change and consolidation were approved by shareholders of the Company at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on December 7, 2017. No fractional common shares will be issued pursuant to the consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the name change and consolidation are being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their shares through a securities broker or dealer, bank or trust company will not be required to take any measures with respect to the name change and consolidation.

About Veta Resources Inc.

Veta Resources Inc. has optioned two exploration properties located in southern Chile. The projects are referred to as the JOY West and JOY East properties and together represent a land package of approximately 34.5 km2. Veta also has a 100% ownership in three exploration properties which are also located in Southern Chile which represent a land package of approximately 73km2 The Company has 7,957,064.00 shares outstanding, is a reporting issuer under certain provincial security commissions and is not currently traded on an exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Jennings President, CEO and CFO Tel: (416) 616-4230 Email: bjennings@rogers.com

Statements in this release that are forward-looking reflect the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its performance, business, and future events. Such statements are subject to various risks and assumptions, some, but not necessarily all, are disclosed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such statements and information contained herein represent management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on the information currently available; however actual results and events may vary significantly. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.