

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German manufacturer of semiconductors and system solutions, said that it has decided to change its target operating model, which sets average targets for revenue growth, segment result margin and investment-to-sales ratio over the cycle.



The company expects revenue to grow at least in the coming 2019 fiscal year by a minimum of 10 percent. For the fiscal years following this phase of accelerated growth, the Company assumes that revenue will grow at an average annual rate of 9 percent, corresponding to an investment-to-sales ratio of 15 percent. Any increase/decrease in planned revenue growth will, for each percentage point, cause a slightly less pronounced change in the investment-to-sales ratio.



In addition to the investment-to-sales ratio, further investments in the low three-digit million euro range in total are planned over the coming years to enable the Company to exploit additional business opportunities and react appropriately to structural changes. Furthermore, the Company intends to invest a total of about 700 million euros in front-end cleanrooms and certain larger-scale office buildings during the coming five-year planning period.



Of the investments in Villach (Austria) that have recently been announced, this figure includes the 300 mm cleanroom and the research and development building. Implementation of these measures on the stated scale will temporarily result in an investment-to-sales ratio well above the ratio envisaged in the target operating model.



It is currently forecast that, by that time, more than half of the power semiconductors produced by the Company will be manufactured on 300 mm wafers (in Dresden (Germany) and Villach).



Infineon plans to gradually raise the segment result margin from its current target level of 17 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX