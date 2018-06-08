Global Life Sciences Event Sponsored by HighPoint Solutions and Cognizant

Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leading provider of cloud revenue management solutions for the pharmaceutical, medical device, high tech, manufacturing and semiconductor industries, will host the fourth annual Life Sciences Commercial and Pricing Innovation Forum (CPIF), in Lake Maggiore, Italy, held June 12-14, 2018 at the Regina Palace in Stresa.

Each year, pricing executives come to CPIF to better understand how the global pricing trends affect their businesses and the life sciences industry. This year, industry experts, thought leaders, and Model N customers and partners will learn strategies to help with digital reinvention initiatives. They will discuss how to better grow and manage revenue with actionable insights from life sciences leaders. In addition, speakers will explore trends including blockchain technology, tender management, corporate excellence initiatives, country variations in pricing, outcome-based agreements, rebates and compliance. With the expert attendees and discussion topics planned, the event will be a valuable forum to exchange ideas and network with industry peers.

HighPoint Solutions, a four-year sponsor, is a business consultancy and technology firm dedicated to serving the life sciences and healthcare industries. HighPoint will host a tender management workshop to help organizations use data to enhance existing operations and create competitive advantage. Cognizant, a first-year sponsor, is one of the world's leading professional services companies, and will offer ideas on how organizations can become more innovative and efficient.

Other speakers include:

Dafne Schröer, Johnson Johnson Medical Devices

Marc Ramaer, CEB Gartner

Tamer Abdelgawad, Pfizer

Omar Ali, Verpora

Andrew Ballantyne, AstraZeneca

Bryn Davies, formerly Smith and Nephew

Nick Merryfield, Verpora

Diane Munch, Pfizer

João Pereira da Costa, Medtronic

Patricia Taylor, EMD Serono

Daniel Watts, Johnson Johnson Health Care Systems

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue management solutions. Driving mission-critical business processes such as configure, price and quote (CPQ), contract and rebate management, business intelligence, and regulatory compliance. Model N solutions transform the revenue lifecycle from a series of disjointed operations into a strategic end-to-end process. With deep industry expertise, Model N supports the complex business needs of the world's leading brands in pharmaceutical, medical device, high tech, manufacturing and semiconductors across more than 120 countries, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Gilead, Abbott, Stryker, AMD, Micron, Seagate, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Sesotech, and Southern States. For more information, visit www.modeln.com. Model N is the registered trademark of Model N, Inc. Any other company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners and are mentioned for identification purposes only.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005121/en/

Contacts:

Connect Marketing

Holly Hagerman, 801-373-7888

hhagerman@modeln.com