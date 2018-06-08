ABI Research's June 19 Webinar Looks at How Smart Home Data Is Shaping the Smart Home Market

OYSTER BAY, New York, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

30-Minute Webinar: Smart Home Data: A Golden Goose Egg or Privacy Invasion?

WHEN:

Date: June 19, 2018 (Tuesday); Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented by ABI Research's Research Director, Jonathan Collins

WHY:

The smart home data feed is a resource that can be leveraged to improve, extend and drive greater revenues for those vendors accessing to the data. These can range from smart home device OEMs, to smart home system providers or third-party service providers. It is the smart home data feed that is driving much of the investment and growth in smart home development and adoption. This presentation examines the appeal and availability of smart home data and how it is shaping the smart home market.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

What standards are supporting smart home data exchange?

How will value be realized from smart home data?

How is smart home data collection fueling smart home adoption?

How valuable are voice control and AI in the smart data realm?

Who is best placed to leverage and exploit smart home data?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/smart-home-data-golden-goose-egg-or-privacy-invasion/

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here or visit https://www.abiresearch.com/webinars/.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg