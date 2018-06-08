The German bank will provide around €40 million. Part of the money is earmarked for PV projects awarded contracts in the first cross-border tender between Germany and Denmark.Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord LB) is financing the solar park portfolio of Danish project developer European Energy A/S with €40 million ($47 million). The deal marks the first structured financing of PV projects in Denmark, the bank said in a press release. The portfolio includes five projects with a total capacity of 50 MW, awarded to European Energy in the first cross-border German-Danish PV tender. They account for 70% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...