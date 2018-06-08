Singapore based developer Sunseap International has announced the start of construction on 168 MW project located in Ninh Thuan Province in the south of Vietnam. According to Sunseap, the project will be the largest built to date in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.Sunseap has begun the construction process of a 168 MW PV plant in southern Vietnam. The total costs for the project amount to $150 million, and according to the Singapore based project developer, it will be the largest upon completion in June 2019. Provided this grid connection deadline is met, the project, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...