The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 June 2018. ISIN DK0060747905 -------------------------------------------------------- Name Sparindex INDEX Globale Aktier - Etik KL -------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 156249 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name SPVIGAETIKKL -------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682502