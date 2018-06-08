Autolus Therapeutics has confirmed the pricing for its initial public offer on the Nasdaq index of the New York Stock Exchange, providing a monetary boost for shareholders including Syncona, the Woodford Patient Capital fund and Arix Bioscience. In the Securities and Exchange Commission registration statement for its IPO, Autolus gave an indicative pricing range for the proposed offering of $15-17 per American depositary shares, each of which will represent one ordinary share. Autolus, which is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...